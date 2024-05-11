Over dozen U.S. university faculty members join pro-Gaza hunger strikers

Over a dozen faculty members from Princeton University in the northeastern U.S. state of New Jersey, joined pro-Gaza hunger strikers on Friday in solidarity with Palestine, which has been under siege and continuous Israeli military attacks since Oct. 7 of last year.

Eighteen students began a fast on May 3, Patch News reported.

"Our daylong solidarity fast pales in comparison to the efforts of our students who are undertaking this strike to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and the West Bank, who are being subjected to a forced famine and genocidal assault by the State of Israel," Patch News reported, quoting a statement issued by the faculty members.

It added: "We urge the University Administration to engage in good faith negotiations with student and faculty representatives and consider the urgent need to divest from Israel until such time as it ceases its genocidal war against the Palestinian people of Gaza and until Israel comes into compliance with international law and ends its occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and other Palestinian lands."

The faculty members also advocated for amnesty for students, faculty, staff, and community members who have faced disciplinary action for participating in the sit-in protests.

"We also urge the University Administration to grant complete amnesty to any students, faculty, staff, and community members facing disciplinary action for engaging in peaceful protests," the statement said.

It is important to note that the university's current intimidation tactics against those advocating for justice for Palestine have created a repressive environment at Princeton University, it added.

Demonstrations in support of Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza have spread across university campuses in the U.S. and Europe in recent weeks, sparked by a pro-Palestine encampment of Columbia University students.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack in October, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children. Over 78,500 others have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Thousands remain missing.