US military intercepts high-altitude balloon over state of Utah

The US military has intercepted a "small balloon" drifting west from the state of Utah across the country Friday but officials said it poses no security threat.

The high-altitude balloon was first observed by the US military and later by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which is responsible for air defense for the US and Canada.

NORAD said the balloon is about 50-feet tall and is carrying a 2-foot cube, much smaller than the Chinese suspected spy balloon that was short down in early 2023, CNN reported.

The balloon, which is floating at an altitude between 43,000-and 45,000 feet, is being tracked by American fighter jets scrambled by NORAD but has not been shot down, officials said.

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," NORAD said in a statement. "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety."

CBS News was told by one US official that the balloon would be over the state of Georgia by Friday night.

Where the object came from and what its purpose is remains unknown, the official said.

About a year ago, a Chinese balloon was detected over the US and it was carrying sophisticated spy equipment. The Chinese said it was a balloon meant to collect weather data and it "had deviated from its planned course."

It floated across the US for several days and was shot down off the coast of South Carolina and the wreckage was recovered.













