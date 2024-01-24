US destroys 2 Houthi anti-ship missiles in Red Sea

The US said it destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles early Wednesday in the southern Red Sea.

"U.S. CENTCOM Destroys Two Houthi Terrorists' Anti-Ship Missiles On Jan. 24 at approximately 2:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The US identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an "imminent threat" to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, it added, saying the missiles were destroyed in self-defense.

This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the Southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It says the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter the Houthi attacks.