U.S. president joins United Auto Workers picket line in Michigan

Joe Biden on Tuesday joined striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) in the state of Michigan making him the first sitting U.S. president to join a picket line.

"I've marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a senator, since 1973, but I'll tell you what, this is the first time I've ever done it as the president," Biden told the crowd of picketers in suburban Detroit.

Workers from the big three U.S. automakers (GM, Ford, Stellantis) went on strike on Sept. 15, with more than 18,000 employees walking out of their jobs to demand higher wages, increased cost of living adjustments and improvements to pension and retirement benefits.

"You deserve what you've earned, and you've earned a hell of a lot more than you're getting paid," said Biden.

While the UAW has historically supported Democrats, including Biden in 2020, the union did not formally endorse Biden during his visit.

"We know the president will do right by the working-class. And when we do right by the working class, you can leave the rest to us because we're going to take care of this business," said UAW president Shawn Fain.

Former President Donald Trump, who is considered to be the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican primary race, announced that he is also making a visit to Michigan on Wednesday.

Both Biden and Trump are jockeying to influence voters in Michigan, which is considered to be a crucial swing state in the upcoming presidential election.