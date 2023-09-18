US appeals to the public for help in locating missing F-35 fighter jet

A naval aviator ejected from his F-35B Lightning II jet on Sunday afternoon after encountering an issue during flight. The pilot safely landed over North Charleston.

Military officials say the search for the lost aircraft now focuses on two lakes north of North Charleston.

Major Melanie Salinas said the pilot parachuted safely around 2:00 PM and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition; the pilot's name and details of the aircraft issue have not been disclosed.

Local congresswoman Nancy Mace stated, "How do you lose an F-35? How is there no tracking device, and we're asking the public to find it?"

Officials are still investigating why the pilot ejected. An inquiry into the incident is ongoing.