Two pilots lost their life in US airshow aircraft collision

The "Reno Air Races" event in Reno, Nevada, turned into an accident.

In a statement from the Reno Air Racing Association, it was reported that two planes collided in the air during the closing show.

The statement noted that as a result of the collision, both pilots of the two planes lost their lives, and there were no injuries in the incident.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.