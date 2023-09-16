Magnitude-5.9 earthquake strikes Chile

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit northern Chile on Friday.

The quake struck at 3.13 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in Caldera in the Atacama region, according to Chile's National Seismological Center (CSN)/

It had a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles).

Authorities did not report damages or injuries.

Chile, one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, is located in the Circum-Pacific Belt Zone, also known as the "Ring of Fire."

More than 500 people were killed in a magnitude-8.8 tremor and accompanying tsunami that occurred Feb. 27, 2010, in Chile.













