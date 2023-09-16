Magnitude-5.9 earthquake strikes Chile

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit northern Chile on Friday.
The quake struck at 3.13 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in Caldera in the Atacama region, according to Chile's National Seismological Center (CSN)/
It had a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles).
Authorities did not report damages or injuries.
Chile, one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, is located in the Circum-Pacific Belt Zone, also known as the "Ring of Fire."
More than 500 people were killed in a magnitude-8.8 tremor and accompanying tsunami that occurred Feb. 27, 2010, in Chile.