US commemorates 22nd anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, people in the United States commemorated the victims with various events. In New York, a memorial service took place where relatives read out the names of the approximately 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks.

People in the US remembered the victims of the September 11 attacks 22 years on, with numerous events held on Monday.



At a memorial service in New York, relatives read out the names of the approximately 3,000 people who died in the attacks. US Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Mayor Eric Adams attended the event.



US President Joe Biden called for unity in the country, during a short memorial speech in the US state of Alaska.



"That's how we truly honour those we lost on 9/11. By remembering what we can do together, to remember what was destroyed, what we repaired," he said.



"Let us remember who we are as a nation. We never forget. We're never afraid. We endure we overcome. We are the United States of America. And there is nothing, literally, historically, nothing has been beyond our capacity. When we set our mind to it together."



On September 11, 2001, around 3,000 people were killed in acts of terrorism that shocked the world. Terrorists steered three hijacked airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and into the Pentagon in Washington. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.











