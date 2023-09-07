MEXICOS RULING PARTY NAMES PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Mexico's ruling party announced former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday, raising the odds of the country electing its first-ever female head of state.

Smiling, Sheinbaum posed next to the top leaders of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and for the first time addressed the Mexican people as its presidential candidate. The winner of the ruling party's primaries championed the next step in the presidential race.



"Today democracy won. Today the people of Mexico decided, and I am the national coordinator for the defense of the transformation by the decision of the people of Mexico," she said.



Morena has held internal primaries since June 12 and six candidates registered for the process, including Sheinbaum and former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, each of whom were granted $250,000 for campaign expenditures.



On Aug. 28, official pollsters began issuing the 12,500 questionnaires to determine the candidate. Since the start, nearly every poll placed Sheinbaum in the lead, with Ebrard in second place.



Yet before Morena's announcement, a disgruntled Ebrard claimed the party had committed fraud to favor Sheinbaum in the polls, demanding that it disregard the 12,500 votes and start a new polling process.



Ebrard's demands were dismissed, however, with all 22 state governors from Morena issuing a press release saying they would uphold the results of the polls no matter the outcome.



While Ebrard did not attend the ceremony announcing Sheinbaum's victory, he disclosed his plans to continue in the presidential race, hinting at a possible fracture within the ruling party.



During her victory speech, Sheinbaum thanked her supporters and the party, and without mentioning Ebrard said that "unity is fundamental."

With Wednesday's announcement, Mexico's presidential race will feature two women facing off against each other after the opposition coalition Frente Amplio por Mexico chose Senator Xochitl Galvez as its candidate earlier this month.















