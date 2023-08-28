Biden to visit Vietnam next month in bid to bolster regional influence

U.S. President Joe Biden will depart next month for Vietnam to meet with top officials, the White House announced Monday amid ongoing U.S. efforts to boost regional influence as China becomes more assertive.

During his one-day visit on Sept. 10, Biden will meet with Vietnamese leader General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and other top officials in Hanoi "to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region," she added.

The announcement comes about three weeks after Biden said he would visit Vietnam without providing additional details.

The trip will be tacked on to the tail end of Biden's attendance at the Sept. 9 G-20 leaders summit in India. Biden will pay India a three-day visit from Sept. 7-10.

The White House made no mention of China directly in its announcement, but the visit to the Southeast Asian country comes as Biden continues to boost Washington's influence in the Asia-Pacific region, including with new multilateral commitments that recently included upgrading bilateral and trilateral relations with South Korea and Japan.

Biden will depart Vietnam for Alaska where he will commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during a memorial ceremony with U.S. service members and their families. Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in a commemoration ceremony in New York City and will lay a wreath at the Pentagon.