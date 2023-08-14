Fighter plane making a demonstration flight crashes in the USA

During an airshow in the state of Michigan, USA, an accident occurred.

The two pilots of the aircraft managed to activate the ejection system shortly before the crash and made a parachute landing.

The pilots, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to the hospital, and it was reported that they are in good condition.

Flames and smoke rose from the location where the plane crashed.

The plane crashed into the site's parking lot.

It was reported that there was no one in the parking lot where the Russian-made MiG-23 fighter jet crashed.

Following the accident, the airshow performance was terminated.

While the cause of the plane's crash is still unknown, an investigation into the incident has been initiated.