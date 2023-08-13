Explosions over Crimea, Moscow reports shooting down several drones

Russia said its air defences shot down two missiles on Saturday, following reports of explosions at the Kerch Bridge between the Russian mainland and the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which is occupied by Russia.



"The Crimea bridge is not damaged," the Moscow-appointed governor of the peninsula Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified.



Shortly afterwards, Aksyonov added that another missile attack was repelled. This, too, could not be verified.



Road traffic over the 19-kilometre-long structure was temporarily suspended. Photos and videos published on social networks showed columns of smoke on the bridge, which is strategically important for Russia. Residents also reported the sound of explosions.



Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion that began more than 17 months ago, plans to liberate occupied territories - including Crimea - in the course of its counteroffensive.



During the night, Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian drone attack over Crimea, according to Moscow's Defence Ministry.



"Last night, Russian forces thwarted the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Peninsula using 20 unmanned aerial vehicles," read a statement issued on Saturday morning.



"The thwarted terrorist attack caused no casualties or damage," the ministry said, according to a report by Russia's state-run TASS news agency.



It said 14 drones had been destroyed by air defences and six others were blocked. The information could not be independently verified.



The drone attack was aimed at a logistics base of Russian troops in the west of the Black Sea peninsula, according to a Ukrainian media report on Saturday night.



Seventeen drones were used in the attack which took place overnight from Friday to Saturday on the base near Yevpatoriya, the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources at Ukraine's SBU intelligence service.



The most recent war analysis by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) showed that the Ukrainian armed forces have made progress in their counteroffensive in the western Zaporizhzhya region.



Ukrainian troops made "tactically significant advances," the Washington-based institute said. Photographs showed that the Ukrainians had reached the northern outskirts of the settlement of Robotyne, which lies some 10 kilometres south of the town of Orichiv.



The report spoke of intensified Russian attacks near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the Ukrainians last year.



The British Ministry of Defence in turn reported that Russia was sending more troops to Zaporizhzhya in the face of Ukrainian pressure. The Russians had likely moved airborne troops from the Kherson region to the area around Orikhiv, the ministry said in its regular intelligence update.



The redeployment weakens Russia near the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, where it is increasingly beset by Ukrainian amphibious assaults.



Ukrainian air defences meanwhile continue to be beefed up by international help.



In his regular evening address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the delivery of two additional Patriot air defence system launchers.



"This is very important," Zelensky said. "Thank you. Thank you, Germany. Thank you to the people," he said. "Thank you, Olaf!"











