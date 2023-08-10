U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns home after hospital stay following fall

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee executive business meeting to vote on legislation and pending nominations before the committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is back at home after suffering a fall that put her in the hospital, her representatives said Wednesday.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital (Tuesday) afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home," according to a statement from her office, which revealed that the senator tripped over a chair in her kitchen at her San Francisco, California residence. "All of her scans were clear and she returned home."

Feinstein, 90, is the oldest sitting member of the Senate and has had recent health issues, including being hospitalized earlier this year for shingles and encephalitis which kept her out of Senate proceedings for nearly three months.

After returning to the Capitol, the senator appeared confused at times during interviews with the media, leading to speculation that her short-term memory was deteriorating.

Feinstein's absence slowed judicial appointments for President Joe Biden during her hiatus, prompting some members of Congress to demand her resignation due to her inability to fulfill her duties, despite Feinstein announcing earlier this year that she would not run for re-election in 2024.

In addition, Feinstein recently handed power of attorney rights to her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, 66, prompting even more calls for her to step down due to questions about whether she had the capacity to take care of her legislative responsibilities.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992, where she made history with Sen. Barbara Boxer as the first women to hold both Senate seats in the state of California at the same time.