Mom of 2 dies from water intoxication after drinking too much water on vacation

Tragedy struck when a 35-year-old Indiana mother of two collapsed and passed away due to water intoxication, a condition caused by consuming an excessive amount of water within a short time frame, as stated by her family.

Ashley Summers was spending the July 4th weekend near Monticello at Lake Freeman with her husband and two daughters when she was admitted to the hospital for brain swelling, according to her brother, Devon Miller, who spoke to WRTV.

Miller mentioned, "Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That's half a gallon. That's what you're supposed to drink in a whole day."

The Mayo Clinic recommends a daily fluid intake of about 92 ounces for women, with approximately 20% of daily fluids typically coming from food sources.

Summers had been experiencing symptoms of dehydration, dizziness, and headaches. She expressed feeling unable to drink enough water, according to her family's account. She collapsed in a garage and was quickly transported to a hospital.

Despite medical efforts, Summers never regained consciousness, and her family was informed that she had succumbed to water toxicity.

Miller expressed his shock, stating, "It was a shock to all of us. When they first started talking about water toxicity. It was like, 'this is a thing?'"

Hyponatremia, commonly known as water toxicity, arises when the sodium concentration in the blood becomes dangerously low, leading to cellular swelling due to elevated water levels. This condition can result in a range of health issues, from mild to severe.

To prevent hyponatremia, the Mayo Clinic recommends moderate water consumption and, during endurance activities, considering sports beverages that contain electrolytes.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Summers' family found solace in her status as an organ donor. She generously donated her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and some of her long bone tissue, contributing to the lives of five other individuals.























