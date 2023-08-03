7-Eleven workers stop thief from stealing trash can full of cigarettes

Two 7-Eleven workers in California took decisive action when a man attempted to steal a trash can filled with cigarettes. A shocking video captured the incident, showing one employee holding the thief down while his colleague relentlessly struck him about 25 times with a stick.

The would-be thief had nonchalantly strolled behind the store's register with a large trash can, grabbing fistfuls of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, and vapes, while the off-camera workers urged him to stop.

As the robbery escalated, the workers intervened, tackling the robber to the ground. One of them wielded what appeared to be a broomstick, delivering several blows while the other punched the thief's upper back.

A bystander filmed the scene, making comments about the growing trend of organized shoplifting seen across the country. Despite the thief's pleas for mercy and surrender, the stick-wielding employee continued to deliver a couple more blows before the workers finally allowed him to leave empty-handed.

In the aftermath, the bystander berated the thief and told him not to return to the store or attempt any further thefts. The location of the incident is believed to be Stockton, California, although the police department had not been informed of it at the time of reporting.

The incident reflects the concerning rise in organized retail theft plaguing cities across the United States, including California. Retail theft has escalated dramatically, reaching $94 billion, a 90% increase since 2018, according to the National Retail Federation.









