US police killed civilian who did not follow their warnings

Police brutality is one of the biggest problems in society in the USA.

Police officers, whose aggressive behavior towards civilians, especially when they are suspected to be African-American, has often been the target of criticism.

The US police is once again on the agenda with similar footage.

In the city of Midway, California, a police team suspected a driver in the middle of residential areas.

The police officers who stopped the vehicle asked the driver to step out of the car.

When the driver did not comply with the warnings, the police officers opened fire.

Seeing that the driver who got out of the vehicle had an axe in his hand, the police officers instructed the suspect to stop and not to move.

Despite all the warnings, the suspect continued to approach the police officers with the axe in his hand and became the target of bullets.

Two police officers emptied all the rounds in their weapons on the suspect.

The suspect collapsed to the ground with gunshot wounds, and these moments were captured on both security cameras and the police officers' body cameras.