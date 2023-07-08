4 missing, 6 injured in fire on oil platform in Mexico

Four people are missing and six others were injured in a fire and explosion on a platform of Mexican state oil company, PEMEX, in Mexico, according to media reports.

The accident occurred on the Nohoch Alfa Oil Platform, 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Campeche state, said Mexican media.

PEMEX noted that 321 of 328 workers were evacuated and search and rescue efforts are underway.

Authorities announced that four boats were dispatched in the Gulf of Mexico and reinforcements would be sent to bring the fire under control.

It is estimated that the fire started at 5.25 p.m. local time while crews were working on the gas line on the platform. The cause of the accident is under investigation.















