72 U.S. organizations urge Biden to take 'immediate action' against Israeli violence

People sit amid the rubble along a street in the occupied West Bank Jenin refugee camp on July 6, 2023, following a large-scale Israeli military raid that lasted for two days. (AFP Photo)

Seventy-two local and national organizations in the U.S. have sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them to take "immediate action" in response to an escalation in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian villages.

"We also request a rapid crisis-response meeting with concerned local and national American organizations and organizers to discuss these pressing issues," the organizations, including Texas Arab American Democrats (TADD), the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine and the Palestinian American Organizations Network, said in the letter.

Noting recent attacks against the Palestinian villages of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Turmusaya in the occupied West Bank, the letter, dated July 5, said: "These attacks involved the destruction of property, including arson and stone-throwing, resulting in damage to cars, homes and businesses."

"Disturbingly, numerous Palestinians sustained injuries from live fire, either from settlers or soldiers. This situation is deeply troubling, as it indicates a gross failure on the part of Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian lives and property," it added.

The letter recalled the recent large-scale military attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, accusing Israel of "conducting air strikes on several buildings as armored vehicles advanced through civilian neighborhoods," adding that "many innocent people, including children and women, have been killed."

Noting that the Israeli army targeted apartment buildings, medics, ambulances, journalists and media centers in the city of Jenin, the letter said that more than 163 Palestinians, including 27 children, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers this year.

"According to widespread reports, it has been documented that more than 129 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem by the Israeli military and settlers. Additionally, 34 more Palestinians have been reported killed in the Gaza Strip," it said.

"We strongly urge your administration to take decisive action by holding Israel accountable and enforcing the Leahy Law, ensuring that not a single dollar of U.S. military aid to Israel is used for purposes such as the military detention of Palestinian children, the demolition of Palestinian homes, or the annexation of Palestinian territories," the organizations said in the letter.

"In light of these alarming developments, we urge your administration to prioritize the protection of Palestinians, including American Palestinians, in the West Bank and Gaza and address the injustices they face. Furthermore, we kindly request a meeting with us and other concerned organizations to discuss these urgent matters and explore possible avenues for collaboration," it added.