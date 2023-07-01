Small plane crashes at opening of rural exhibition in Argentine: two dead

A shocking air accident took place this Friday in Argentine's Chaco, during the opening of the Agronea rural exhibition.

The plane crashed to the ground while the inaugural ceremony was taking place before a large audience of the public and the presence of Chaco government authorities.

The accident took place in the town of Charata.

The plane was flying over the event doing stunts and plummeted. Both the pilot and the co-pilot, who would be from Buenos Aires, lost their lives as a result of the accident.

The images of what happened began to circulate quickly on social networks and show the instant in which the ship loses stability and falls in the field, meters from the confinement pens of the treasury and the public.

Agricultural, livestock, industrial, commercial and service references from Chaco and the region also participated in the inauguration of the Agronea edition.

Fabián Alegre, one of the organizers of Agronea, told Cadena 3: "In the middle of the opening ceremony we had this unfortunate accident and the two pilots lost their lives."

The activities this Saturday will be limited.