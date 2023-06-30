6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from amusement park zipline

Shocking footage has emerged of a 6-year-old boy falling nearly 40 feet after his zipline harness broke at Parque Fundidora's Amazonian Expedition in Nuevo León, Mexico. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the child is now in recovery.



According to family members, the boy's harness malfunctioned, causing him to plummet into an artificial pool below the zipline attraction.



Disturbing video footage captured the moment when the boy and an adult companion came to a sudden stop on the zipline, resulting in the boy's fall. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as the boy is mid-air before the video cuts off.

Authorities have confirmed that the boy fell approximately 40 feet. Fortunately, a quick-thinking tourist jumped into the water to assist the boy, according to the family.



Although the boy, identified as Cesar by his family, sustained minor injuries from the fall, he is reportedly psychologically traumatized and fearful.



In response to the incident, government agencies in Nuevo León have temporarily suspended several attractions at the park while investigations take place.

















