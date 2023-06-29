Nevado del Ruiz volcano goes to yellow alert: UNGRD asks the authorities to prepare

Through an official statement, the Colombian Geological Service reported that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano returned to the yellow level.

"During the last few weeks, the volcano's activity has presented a gradual decrease in several of the monitored parameters, after the registered increase that led to the change in level from Yellow to Orange on March 30," the entity said on June 27.

With this in mind, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) called on the territorial authorities and communities in the area of influence of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano to be prepared for the change in activity level.

"This level change means that there is a low or moderate danger for the population living in the area of influence of the volcano, so, despite the fact that we went from orange to yellow, and there is no longer an imminent risk of eruption in question of days or weeks, we must be prepared", assured Olmedo López, general director of the UNGRD.

This new state, in which the activity of the volcano has been classified, is based on the results of the observation, analysis and integral evaluation of the monitored parameters.

However, because the activity decreased, the UNGRD recommends that the authorities be vigilant in case earthquakes occur and follow the recommendations of the case.

Likewise, if ash falls, people are advised to use masks and protect drinking water sources, and to identify evacuation routes and high points, if they are near rivers in the area of influence of the volcano.

On the other hand, they were also invited to be clear about the risk scenarios to better plan with the community, the evacuation routes and places of shelter; as well as to participate in the drills organized in the territories.