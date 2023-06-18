The woman who had returned to life at her wake in Ecuador dies

An elderly Ecuadorian woman who had been declared deceased and then returned to life at her wake a week ago, was officially declared dead this Friday at a hospital in the coastal city of Babahoyo, according to journalistic sources.

The 76-year-old woman, identified as Bella Montoya, was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Martín Icaza hospital in Babahoyo, where she was transferred after her relatives rescued her from the coffin when they realized that she was still breathing.

A source from the Ministry of Health has informed the Ecuavisa television network that the woman, whose condition was serious in the ICU, "is undergoing an autopsy."

On June 9, the elderly woman, who had been admitted to the hospital due to a cardiovascular accident, had been declared dead and handed over to her relatives, who took her to a funeral home.

About five hours after she was first pronounced dead, family and friends who attended the wake noticed that the woman was still breathing.

She was again transferred to the hospital and, due to her serious condition, she was admitted to the ICU, in a curious case that is being reviewed by a commission of experts organized by the Government.

According to Ecuavisa, the woman who had been presumed dead had recovered her status as a living person after the death certificate was filed.

The broadcaster indicated that her only son, Gilber Barbera, hoped to see her leave the Babahoyo hospital alive, where he visited her daily.

"She breathes and slowly moves her eyes," Barbera had recounted this Friday, hours before her mother's death was reported.