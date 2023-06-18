Fire reported in Metroparque warehouses in Circunvalar, Colombia

Through the Wasapea line to EL HERALDO, citizens reported this Saturday afternoon a fire in two storage warehouses of the Metroparque, located on Circunvalar avenue of Colombia.

Apparently, the emergency would have occurred in warehouses 7 and 8, without the causes of the conflagration having yet been disclosed.

The Barranquilla Fire Department is present with six machines in place to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjoining warehouses.

So far no injured people have been reported, nor has the amount of material damage been determined.

The smoke columns have reached a great height, which has generated concern among the inhabitants of different sectors of the city.