A man dies after falling into the Grand Canyon of the Colorado

A 33-year-old man has died in the state of Arizona (United States) after falling from the top of the footbridge located in the Grand Canyon of Colorado at more than 200 meters high.

The North American media TMZ reported that the incident took place last Monday around 9:00 am, when the agents of the Mohave County search and rescue team received the notice to carry out rescue work in the area. The team technicians determined that the cause of death was due to the fall.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced the death of the man with this message: "At 9 AM, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Technical Rope Team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk to rescue a man who fell off the edge of the walkway and into the canyon,"

Finally, the workers could determine the death of the man. Opened in 2005, the Skywalk is a viewpoint located 1,400 meters above sea level on a circular platform with a glass floor.

Weighing in at 500 tons, the platform protrudes 20 meters from the edge of the canyon. It only can take up to a maximum of 120 people.

This is not the first time that an event of similar characteristics has occurred in this tourist area of the United States.

Four years ago, a 70-year-old woman died after suffering a fall of more than 60 meters. In her case, she was on a hiking trail in the Pipe Creek Vista area.

There was also the case of a 67-year-old man who lived in California died after a fall into a vacuum of more than 120 meters.