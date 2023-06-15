Former U.S. marine indicted in subway chokehold death of homeless man

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny is taken from a New York City Police precinct under arrest for the death of Jordan Neely, in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury in connection with the chokehold death of homeless man Jordan Neely on a New York City subway car last month, according to media reports.

Penny is accused of second-degree manslaughter, U.S. media reported, citing sources.

The exact charges have yet to be unsealed.

Neely, who struggled with mental illness, died after Penny pulled him to the floor and put him in a chokehold for about 15 minutes following a verbal dispute.

Neely's last moments were recorded on video, which later sparked protests and debate about homelessness, mental health and racism.

Penny was arrested for second-degree manslaughter last month but was released on $100,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on July 17.