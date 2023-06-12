Four people die when a van falls into an abyss in Peru, Arequipa

A truck fell into a 20-meter-deep abyss in the sector known as the Chipmo pampa, located between the districts of Orcopampa and Chilcaymarca, in Castilla, in the Arequipa region of Peru, leaving four people dead.

The victims were returning from collecting firewood for the festival of San Santiago, which will be held in the coming weeks. The van was very close to the irrigation canal in the area, as far as police officers arrived.

After what happened, all the injured people were transferred to the nearest health center and others to the Aplao hospital by personnel from the National Police and the area ambulance.

The National Police of Peru began investigations to find out the causes of what happened. Likewise, the authorities identified the deceased as Yésica Pumatanca Yauri, Analí Yucra Ccapa, Oscar Llaza Cahuana and María Vilcarana.