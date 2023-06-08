Biden, Trudeau discuss ongoing wildfires in Canada, their impact in U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday discussed the ongoing wildfires in Canada and their resulting impact in the U.S.

Biden offered "additional support to respond to the devasting and historic wildfires burning in Canada. The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities," said the White House in a statement.

Earlier in the day, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. has deployed more than 600 firefighters and support personnel and other firefighting assets to respond to the fires.

"The two leaders also discussed continued cooperation to prevent wildfires and address the health impacts that such fires have on our communities. They agreed to stay in close touch on emerging needs," said the statement.

Trudeau's office said in a statement that he and Biden discussed the current wildfire situation and the resulting impact on air quality in Canada and the northeastern U.S.

"Prime Minister Trudeau thanked President Biden for the United States' support to Canada to help battle the fires, and both leaders acknowledged the need to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change," said the statement.

"Prime Minister Trudeau noted that this contribution is yet another example of our two countries' longstanding cooperation and friendship. The two leaders agreed to remain in close and regular contact," Trudeau's office said.

More than 400 wildfires in Canada have resulted in plumes of smoke soaring throughout the U.S. Northeast, making New York the city with the worst air pollution worldwide and sending a haze over the nation's capital. More than half of the fires, 239, are burning out of control, according to Canadian authorities.

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. are under air quality advisories.