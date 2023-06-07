SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES IN CANADA IMPACTS NEW YORK CITYS AIR QUALITY

Smoke from wildfires in Canada impacts New York City's air quality

The Manhattan skyline is seen covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, U.S., June 6, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

The far-reaching impact of wildfires in Canada has extended to New York City, with the smoke emanating from the ongoing blazes taking a toll on its air quality.

The Manhattan skyline was enveloped in a reddish haze Tuesday evening.

According to the AirNow website, which provides information on air quality, the air quality index reached a "very unhealthy" level with a score of 220, falling within the purple category.

People in New York City who have heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers are advised to refrain from engaging in physical activities outdoors.

In Canada, there are more than 400 wildfires burning, and 249 of those fires are deemed out of control.

So far in 2023, there have been 2,214 wildfires nationally, and approximately 3.3 million hectares have been burned, said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.