Video shows panic after gas cylinder explosion from hot dog cart in Colombia

A gas cylinder from a 'hot dog cart' exploded on the road on Saturday night in Colombia's Alameda del Río, Barranquilla.

The citizens who were in the park in front, on the walkway, and on the business premises ran out when they saw the magnitude of the fire.

These mobile fast food stalls have increased in Alameda del Río and most are drawing the interest of young people.

More than 20 units and Food Trucks work with these gas cylinders.