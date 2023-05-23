Mexican President says 'honored' after Peru declares him 'persona non grata',

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was named persona non grata by the Peruvian government, after the Peruvian Congress approved the motion to reject the statements of the Mexican president with matters related to the internal politics of the South American nation.

Through the Twitter account of the Peruvian Congress, the Foreign Relations Commission announced that it "approved the motion that rejects the statements of the President of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador, and declares him persona non grata."

The Peruvian government representatives pointed out that AMLO's statements in not recognizing Dina Boluarte as president of Peru constitutes a violation of International Law, among other considerations.

During the morning of this Monday at the National Palace, López Obrador questioned that the Peruvian government has accepted the arrival of 700 soldiers from the United States Navy to train the Peruvian Armed Forces. He likewise again called for the release of the former president Pedro Castillo who, in addition to being ousted, was imprisoned.

He also made it clear that in the event that the Peruvian congressmen named him persona non grata, far from being an insult to AMLO, it is a sign of honor: "For me it is a sign of honor that those who act in this way declare me non grata ".

During the period in which Peru dismissed President Castillo until the appointment of Dina Boluarte as the new president, Andrés Manuel López has called her on several occasions as a "usurper" for failing democracy by not respecting the decision of the people to have voted for him.

Likewise, AMLO indicated in the morning that in case of being declared non grata, Peruvians should know why. Last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, issued a message in which she affirmed that Andrés Manuel López Obrador hinders the work of the Pacific Alliance, by assuring that "his position demonstrates foolishness."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru expresses its most categorical rejection of the recent and repeated interventionist, irresponsible and ideological statements made by Mr. Petro from Colombia and Mr. López from México who insist on ignoring the coup d'état perpetrated by former President Pedro Castillo on September 7 December 2022 and the legitimate and constitutional succession of the President of the Republic Dina Boluarte Segarra".