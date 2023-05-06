US man drives 12 hours to kill brother, sets fire to his home, dies in police shootout

Authorities have reported that Jeffrey Roberts, a 66-year-old man from Long Beach, allegedly drove for 12 hours to North Ogden, Utah, with the intention of killing his brother, Scott, and setting fire to his home.

The incident was captured on doorbell and police body cameras, revealing the events leading up to the shooting and the ensuing chaos.

On the evening of April 27, Jeffrey arrived at Scott's residence while he and his wife, Jodi, were having dinner.

The Ring doorbell camera at Scott's residence recorded a conversation between the two brothers, which quickly turned violent when Jeffrey produced a handgun and began shooting, causing Scott and his wife to scream.

The footage shows Jeffrey leaving the house and returning with a shotgun and other items retrieved from his vehicle. Neighbors heard the gunfire and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey started setting his brother's house ablaze with road flares. While there is no footage of the police arriving, they stated that Jeffrey started shooting at them as soon as they reached the location, and they retaliated, ultimately killing him.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Jeffrey Roberts had a 9mm pistol loaded with 23 magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with 150 shells in a bag tied to his waist.

Scott Roberts was fatally shot multiple times, and his wife, Jodi, sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving medical care. Aerial footage displayed the severe destruction caused by the fire, including the collapsing roof of the house.

The motive behind the killing is still being investigated by the Weber County Sheriff's Office. Kelsey, the daughter of Scott and Jodi, created a GoFundMe page to help her mother recover after the tragic incident.

In the page, Kelsey described Jeffrey Roberts as her father's estranged brother and credited her father with saving her mother's life by fighting against his brother and telling Jodi to run.

Kelsey also mentioned that the fire destroyed all of her mother's possessions, including her clothes, leaving her with nothing. The donations received will be used to aid Jodi in rebuilding her life.