White House domestic policy advisor Susan Rice to step down

White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice will leave her post, President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday.

''As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history,'' Biden said.

Commending her efforts in various fields including mental health, gun and police reform, childcare, student debt relief and immigration, Biden said ''I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her.''

''After more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council-it's clear: there is no one more capable and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice,'' he said.

Previously, Rice served as the US ambassador to the United Nations and the national security advisor under the Obama administration.



