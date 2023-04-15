Montana becomes first U.S. state to pass bill banning TikTok

TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration picture taken, November 8, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Lawmakers in the U.S. state of Montana voted Friday to ban the social media app, TikTok.

Montana is the first state to pass a bill banning the popular Chinese-owned app in the U.S. because of security concerns.

The bill bans app stores from offering users the ability to download the app.

If the bill is signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte the ban would take effect in January.

The U.S. and other countries have already restricted TikTok from government devices because of fears that China could gain access to user data.