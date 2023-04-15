BIDEN TO HOST COLOMBIAS PETRO NEXT WEEK: WHITE HOUSE

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Colombia's President Gustavo Petro in Washington, DC on April 20, the White House said on Friday.

Describing Colombia as a "key partner" of the U.S., the White House said in a statement that the two leaders will discuss how the "United States and Colombia can continue to deepen our strong bilateral relationship by making progress on areas of mutual national interest, including promoting further economic and security cooperation."

"The two leaders will also discuss joint efforts to combat climate change, counter narcotics trafficking, address our regional migration challenge, and promote democratic values and human and labor rights in the region and the world," it added.