US lawmaker Michael McCaul calls China sanctions 'badge of honor'

Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul , the chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the sanctions imposed on him by China following a recent visit to Taiwan a ''badge of honor.''

The Chinese government sanctioned the Texas state representative after he met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week.

''Being sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party is a badge of honor,'' McCaul said in a statement.

''Nothing will deter the United States from supporting free, democratic nations including Taiwan.''

McCaul's trip to Taiwan came after the Taiwanese president met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California in early April.

China on Thursday announced sanctions on the Republican lawmaker.

"Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul has in recent years repeatedly interfered, in word and deed, in China's internal affairs, thus harming the country's interests," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said McCaul recently led a delegation to ''visit the Taiwan region of China, thereby seriously violating the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the China-US communique."

China considers Taiwan its ''breakaway province,'' while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.







