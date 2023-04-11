10 killed, 25 injured in car crash in Peru

In Peru, a South American country, 10 people died and 25 were injured, according to the first determinations, as a result of the passenger bus rolling into the creek.

On the highway in the Chicla county of the country's Huarochiri province, the passenger bus lost control and fell into the stream.

According to initial reports, 10 people lost their lives in the accident, and 25 people were injured, some seriously.

Many ambulances and police teams were sent to the scene and took the injured to the hospital.