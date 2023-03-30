U.S. 'deeply concerned' over arrest of American journalist in Russia

The U.S. on Thursday expressed deep concern about the arrest of an American journalist with The Wall Street Journal by Russia on espionage charges.

"We are deeply concerned by the troubling reports that Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen, has been detained in Russia," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Noting that the White House and the State Department officials have been in contact with Gershkovich's employer and family, the statement continued: "Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich."

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," it added.

The statement also condemned "Russian government's continued targeting and repression of journalists and freedom of the press" and reiterated their warning for Americans to "not travel to Russia."

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise," it added.

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "deeply concerned" over the detention of an American journalist, adding that they are in contact with the Wall Street Journal.

"Whenever a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, we immediately seek consular access, and seek to provide all appropriate support," he said. "In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin's continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices."

Evan Gershkovich, 31, who has worked in Russia for six years, was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, on charges of "spying in the interests of the American government," according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Wall Street Journal "vehemently" denied the espionage allegations against Gershkovich, and called for his "immediate release."