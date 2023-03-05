At least 10 dead in Peru crash between bus and motorcycle taxi

At least 10 people died in a crash between a bus and a motorcycle taxi in Peru on Sunday, the public prosecutor said.

The 10 people were killed after a fire broke out following the head-on crash in the region of Ancash, some 370 kilometers north of Lima, public prosecutor Edwin Ramos told RPP radio station.

The motorcycle taxi driver was amongst the victims, while police detained the bus driver.

Six people were also injured and transferred to the regional hospital in the province of Casma.

Some 50 people were aboard the bus, which was traveling to Lima from the northern region of Piura.

Road accidents are common in Peru where speeding, the poor state of roads, a lack of road signs and little control from authorities are contributing factors.