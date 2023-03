3 children killed, 2 injured in stabbing in US state of Texas

At least three children were killed and two injured at a home in a town of the Texas state in the US, according to local media reports.

Paramedics rushed to the home in the Italy town after receiving a call around 4 p.m. local time (2200GMT) on Friday, local broadcaster KTVT reported.

WFAA-TV, citing sources, reported that the mother of five children -- who allegedly stabbed three of her children to death -- was detained.

Authorities launched an investigation into the attack, the reports added.