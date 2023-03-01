Train carrying propane derails in US

A train carrying thousands of gallons of propane through the US state of Florida derailed in Manatee County, according to officials.

Five railcars and two propane tankers derailed Tuesday, Manatee Country said in a statement.

There was "no leakage" at the site and no injuries were reported, said Manatee Country, adding that emergency crews from Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue responded.

"We are proud of our first responders," Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said in the statement. "Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens."

Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Robert Bounds told the Bradenton Herald that six train cars tipped over, including one carrying 30,000 gallons of propane.

As the crews continued to monitor the situation it was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

The incident came as the Feb. 3 hazmat train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has turned the public's attention to the nation's railways.











