U.S. to provide further $2B in security assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with another $2 billion in security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

"Today, the United States announced a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, all designed for a specific purpose, which is with our military looking hard at this set of problems, what can we do to give Ukraine the tools that it needs to win," said Jake Sullivan on CNN Town Hall on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"And we will keep working with them month by month to figure out if there are additional tools that they need," said Sullivan.

His remarks came a day before the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The U.S. is also expected to announce new sanctions on Russians over the conflict.

Asked about the potential provision of F-16s to Ukraine, Sullivan said the fighter jets are not a key capability for Ukraine's needs.

"F-16s are not a question for the short-term fight. F-16s are a question for the long-term defense of Ukraine," he said.

This week, President Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.