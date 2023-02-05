News Americas At least 22 dead as forest fires rage in Chile

DPA AMERICAS Published February 05,2023

At least 22 people have died as a result of devastating forest fires currently raging in Chile, officials said.



At least 10 further people are missing in the Santa Juana municipality in the region of Bío Bío, some 500 kilometres south of Santiago, Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said on Saturday.



A total of 554 people have been injured, 16 of them seriously, the minister said.



A large number of houses were damaged or destroyed by the fires, with a total of 1,429 people currently housed in emergency shelters.



"In the past week of this crisis, the same area has burned down as in an entire normal year," Tohá said.



The number of fires had risen from around 200 on Friday to more than 250 on Saturday, according to the interior minister. Firefighters and residents were battling the flames.



Chile's President Gabriel Boric had interrupted his summer vacation in the southern Patagonia region to visit the affected area.



The government has now also declared a state of emergency for the region of Araucaria, following similar decrees for







