Biden vows 'unwavering' commitment to Jordan during meeting with king

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed the U.S.' "unwavering" support for Jordan's "security and economic prosperity" while hosting King Abdullah on Thursday at the White House.

Biden and Abdullah "reaffirmed the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan, and the President thanked His Majesty for his close partnership and the role he and Jordan play as a force for stability in the Middle East" during their closed-door lunch meeting, the White House said in a statement.

"The President confirmed the unwavering U.S. commitment to Jordan's security and economic prosperity during this time of regional and global challenges, and the leaders discussed opportunities and mechanisms to reduce tensions, particularly in the West Bank," it said.

"The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem, citing the critical need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," it added, referring to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Abdullah is on a week-long visit to the U.S. capital and has met senior officials and lawmakers, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.