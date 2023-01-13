Biden to host Dutch prime minister next week: White House

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives to attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) in Versailles, near Paris, France March 11, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte next week at the White House, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

The meeting on Jan. 17 aims to further "deepen the historic ties" between the two nations, said Jean-Pierre in a statement.

"As strong NATO Allies and global partners, the two leaders will reaffirm our shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity," said the statement.

During the meeting, the leaders will discuss support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war.

"The leaders will talk about a range of issues essential to strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy.

"They will also discuss our cooperation on critical technologies and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement added.