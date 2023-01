Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Chilean city of Coquimbo -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near the city of Coquimbo in Chile on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake hit at a depth of 56.7 km (35.23 miles), the USGS added.

EMSC, which first reported the quake, revised down its magnitude to 5.5 from 6.2 earlier.