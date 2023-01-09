EU, American leaders condemn 'assault' on Brazil Congress

Leaders of the European Union as well as the leaders of the US, Mexico and Argentina have condemned the "assault" of the supporters of Bolsonaro on Brazil's Congress.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the situation in Brazil is "outrageous" after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

Argentina's support

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez also called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia.

"I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that of the Argentine people to @LulaOficial in the face of this coup attempt he is facing," Fernandez wrote on his Twitter account.

Supporters of the far-right former president invaded the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto presidential palace in the Brazilian capital, in rejection of the inauguration of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a week ago.

Fernandez added that "as president of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and of Mercosur, I warn the member countries to unite against this unacceptable anti-democratic reaction that Brazil is trying to impose."

The Argentine president also demanded a regional show of "total support to the democratically elected government of Brazilians headed by President Lula."

In turn, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero expressed his solidarity with Lula "in the face of the right-wing coup actions in Brazil."

Obrador's reaction

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denounced a "reprehensible and anti-democratic coup attempt" in Brazil after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro overran the grounds of all three branches of government in Brasilia.

Lopez Obrador expressed his support for fellow leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, inaugurated just a week ago after narrowly winning a deeply divisive election race against Bolsonaro.

"Reprehensible and undemocratic the coup attempt by conservatives in Brazil, incited by the leaders of oligarchic power, its spokespersons and fanatics," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

"Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces in his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world," the Mexican leader added.

Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades Sunday and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

European Union's reaction

EU leaders have also condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday.

"My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

"Full support for President @LulaOficial Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections," he added, referring to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was "appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation" carried out by "violent extremists" in the Brazilian capital Brasilia.

"Full support to @LulaOfficial and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism," he said on Twitter.

"The place to resolve political differences is within Brazil's democratic institutions and not through violence on the streets," he added.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola tweeted in Portuguese: "Deeply concerned about what is happening in #Brazil. Democracy must always be respected."

Lula narrowly won October's presidential election in a second-round run-off, scoring 50.9 percent to Bolsonaro's 49.1 percent.