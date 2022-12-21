Peru expels Mexican ambassador over 'political interference'

Peru's government announced Tuesday that Mexican ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa is now considered "persona non grata" and has 72 hours to leave the country.



Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi said the recent escalation in tensions between the two countries resulted from the Mexican government's meddling.



"The government of Peru has declared the ambassador of Mexico, Pablo Monroy, persona non grata for the repeated comments by (Mexican authorities) on the political situation in Peru, which constitute interference in our internal affairs," said Gervasi at a press conference.



The expulsion of the Mexican ambassador took place hours after Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the family of Peru's former President Pedro Castillo is currently at the Mexican embassy in Lima and has been granted political asylum.



"Asylum was already granted to them because they are in Mexican territory. That is to say, they are in our embassy. And when they are in the embassy, you grant them asylum. It is an independent and sovereign decision of Mexico," Ebrard said at a morning press conference.



According to Ebrard, the Mexican government is currently negotiating with its Peruvian counterpart the safe passage of Castillo's family to Mexico should they request it.



Since the ouster of Castillo on Dec. 7, the Mexican government has offered protection to the deposed president.



However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized the Peruvian Congress following the impeachment of Castillo, calling it undemocratic and a plot outlined by Peru's elite.



Lopez Obrador has also refused to recognize Dina Boluarte, Castillo's successor and former vice president, as Peru's legitimate president, saying that for Mexico, Castillo is "still president."



The Mexican president's comments and support for Castillo have resulted in an increase in tensions between the two countries.

"The statements by the Mexican president are especially grave considering the violence in our country, which is incompatible with the legitimate right of every individual to protest peacefully," said Peru's Foreign Ministry.