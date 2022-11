At least three killed, 11 wounded in twin school shootings in Brazil: authorities

At least three people were killed and 11 wounded Friday when a gunman opened fire on two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said.

Mayor Luis Carlos Coutinho of the town of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, told CBN radio the gunman and a group of "criminals" had attacked the schools Friday morning, killing three teachers and an adolescent girl. This kind of violence is a relatively rare crime in Brazil, whose deadliest school shooting left 12 children dead in 2011.