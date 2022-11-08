Trump says he will make 'very big announcement' next week

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he will make "a very big announcement" next week.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he said during his address in Ohio, a day before the midterm elections.

"We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," added Trump, who was expected to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential race during the address, according to multiple reports earlier.

Trump called on supporters to vote for Republican candidates in Tuesday's polls, which he called "a country-saving election."

It was not the first time that the former president has implied that he intends to run for president in 2024.

Last week, addressing supporters at a rally in Iowa, Trump heavily signaled his intent to run for the U.S.'s top office once again.

"In order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said.

"We're going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," he said in Sioux City. "Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon, get ready."

During his remarks in Ohio, Trump assailed the Democratic leadership under President Joe Biden, saying the U.S. has become a "failing nation" and is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia and many others for oil.

"We are a nation that ended oil exploration and production in the United States. We are a nation that surrendered in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens and $85 billion worth of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," said the former president.

"We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against opposing political parties like never before...We are a nation that no longer has a free press. Fake news is all you get," he added. "But we are a nation that is not going to allow this horror to continue. Two years ago, we were a great nation, and we will be a great nation again."

Millions of Americans across the country will head to local polling centers Tuesday for midterm elections.

This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 seats in the Senate are being contested. Most analysts are predicting that Republicans will gain control of the House, but the fate of the Senate remains a topic of intense speculation.