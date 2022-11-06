At least 9 people killed in Philadelphia mass shooting: Police

At least nine people were shot and killed outside a bar in the US city of Philadelphia, police said late Saturday.

Deputy Police Commissioner John M. Stanford told reporters that there were multiple shooters.

"I don't want to pinpoint … that there's more, but multiple shooters at this point," he said. "We don't have much more than that in terms of motive or who they may have been targeting," he added.

The shooting occurred "in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues," of the Pennsylvania city, according to media reports.



